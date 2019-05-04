Why a Collingwood legend “doesn’t care” if Port Adelaide wear ‘prison bar’ jumper

Tony Shaw says he ‘doesn’t care’ if Port Adelaide wear their traditional black and white ‘prison bar’ jumper next year despite its similarities with the Collingwood strip.

To coincide with their 150th anniversary, Port Adelaide want to wear the jumper in 2020.

They have not worn it since beating Richmond in a 2014 elimination final.

Shaw said they should be allowed to don the heritage jumper in matches next year, as long as they don’t wear it against Collingwood.

“I don’t think it’s an issue,” Shawry told 3AW Football.

If they don’t’ wear it against Collingwood, I’ve got no worries.

“I never got caught up in the emotion of wearing the jumper.

“It’s a different jumper.”

