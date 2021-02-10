Why a Victorian diver has started a kelp farm (it’s not for the produce)

A commercial diver has started a kelp farm in the water off Flinders, on the Mornington Peninsula.

Diver and founder of Flinders Sea Greens, Brent Cross, plans to sell the kelp as food and make fertiliser from it.

“The list of options to put it in your food is quite remarkable,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It can be used on things like hot chips, instead of chicken salt!”

But he didn’t begin the farm for the produce.

“The reason that we’re doing this is to draw down carbon dioxide, so … having kelp as a product is almost a byproduct of what we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

“It de-acidifies the water.”

