Why Australian men are drowning at a staggering rate

1 hour ago
3AW BREAKFAST

New data by the Royal Life Saving Society shows men are drowning at almost five times the rate of women.

Australia endured one of its deadliest summers for drownings last year and it was driven by blokes.

In fact, it’s been revealed a staggering 81 per cent of drownings are men.

Why?

The CEO of Royal Life Saving, Justin Scarr, said alcohol and a greater propensity to swim alone were the key factors.

Click PLAY to hear Justin Scarr discuss the matter further on 3AW Breakfast with Kate and Quarters

