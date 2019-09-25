Why Australia’s most high-profile child psychologist fears for Greta Thunberg

Australia’s most high-profile child psychologist says he fears for Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old girl has rapidly become the world’s most high-profile climate change activist, with her impassioned speech at the United Nations climate conference making headlines worldwide.

Dr Michael Carr-Gregg said he was extremely concerned.

“I worry about her going the same way as child TV stars,” he said.

“They just burn out and potentially have a disastrous outcome.

“Can I make it clear I’m not a climate changer denier, I actually think we do need to be doing more about saving the plant.

“I just worry about the fact we use a kid like this, who arguably should be getting treatment because she’s said she’s had anorexia, said she’s had Asperger’s and said she’s battled depression.”

