Why Caroline Wilson expects Gold Coast to get a priority pick

Caroline Wilson says Gold Coast appears likely to be handed a priority pick this year.

It comes after AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said the Suns “probably had a case” to get “some help” from the league.

AFL and Gold Coast officials will meet in the coming weeks after the Suns endured a shocking year that will all but certainly end with a wooden spoon.

“They probably have a case this year for getting some help,” McLachlan said on Sportsday on Tuesday.