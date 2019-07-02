Why Caroline Wilson was ‘staggered’ by comments from John Longmire about his future

Caroline Wilson and Gerard Healy both say they’re “staggered” by comments made by John Longmire about his coaching future.

Speaking on Fox Footy, Longmire said “we’d have to wait and see” where he was next season.

“We’ll have to wait and see!? We’ll have to wait and see!?” Caroline Wilson said in shock on 3AW.

“Why on earth would he say that?”

“I was staggered with that interview he did on Fox Footy.

“I’m sure Sydney would not be happy with the fact that he’s really fuelled the fire about the North Melbourne offer.

“My understanding remains that Sydney want to keep John Longmire.

“My understanding is that John Longmire’s preference is to stay in Sydney.”

Wilson says she expects Longmire to re-sign with the Swans before the end of the season.

Gerard Healy also expects Longmire to remain with the Swans.

“I don’t think it was his finest moment as coach of the Swans,” the Sportsday host said.

“As you said, it fuelled the fire.”

