Why ‘Chompers’ is more than happy to along with this face mask gag

He usually bristles at the nickname, but Tony “Chompers” Jones is happy to go along with it for this cause.

Face masks with big pearly whites have been made, with 50 per cent of all money raised to go to My Room – a voluntary organisation that raises funds for research and social work positions at the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne.

“It’s for a good cause, so I’m happy to go along with it,” TJ said on 3AW Mornings.

They’re Australian made.

