Why David Schwarz doesn’t support mandatory concussion bans

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why David Schwarz doesn’t support mandatory concussion bans

Melbourne great David ‘the Ox’ Schwarz says he doesn’t support the proposed mandatory one-game ban for AFL players who suffer concussion.

“I think a blanket rule for this is silly, because players and all people respond differently to concussion,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“I think if they are passed medically fit, and even if it’s an independent doctor, I think they are right to go.

“I think it should be on medical advice, not a blanket rule.”

Schwarz said it was offensive to suggest club doctors would let players take unnecessary risks.

“Doctors take their oath,” he said.

“They’ve got their reputation and livelihood on the line if they don’t do the right thing.”

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
