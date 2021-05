Essendon captain Dyson Heppell says he can’t see Zach Merrett leaving the Bombers.

Merrett, 25, remains without a contract for next year and is said to be considering his future.

Heppell told 3AW he was confident that future would be at Essendon.

“I can’t see him leaving, but that will sort itself out, I suppose,” he said on 3AW.

