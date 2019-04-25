Why Essendon and Collingwood have “elevated” ANZAC Day, according to Paul Roos

Paul Roos says Essendon and Collingwood’s presence on ANZAC Day shouldn’t be changed.

While in previous years there’s been calls to rotate the annual blockbuster across a number of teams, Roos told 3AW Football it was pivotal the teams remained the same.

He said a large part of the reason of the day’s success was down to the two clubs, who have played on the day since 1995.

“Kevin Sheedy, the clubs and the AFL have been able to lift the profile of the day,” he said.

“They’ve been able to give a new generation an understanding of what happened before us.

“The way the AFL and these two teams (have been able) to elevate the (day) to another stratosphere has been amazing.”

