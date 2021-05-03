Why Gerard Healy is optimistic about the Blues

Gerard Healy says he’s confident Carlton will be contending for the premiership soon.

The Blues scored an important win over Essendon on Sunday after a sluggish start to the season.

But Healy said too much had been made of the Blues’ early season results.

“I don’t think they’re that far away from contending,” Healy said.

“They’ve got to nail a few more spots through the middle of the ground, but they have got a lot of magnets in the right spot.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gerard Healy’s thoughts

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)