Why Hawthorn is ‘absolutely filthy’ with the AFL

Hawthorn is “absolutely filthy” with the AFL, says Tom Morris.

It comes after just 14,636 fans turned up for the club’s 33-point upset win over GWS.

Speaking on Sportsday, Morris said the Hawks weren’t blaming their own.

He said the club had lobbied the AFL as far back as last October for the clash to be played in Tasmania.

“But the AFL rejected that,” Morris said.

“They’re not blaming the supporters or fans, they’re blaming the AFL for this crowd.”

