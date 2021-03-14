3AW
Why Jeff Kennett wants AFL crowd caps scrapped

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football
Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says Victorians are “sick and tired” of not being able to “get on with life” as he calls for crowd caps to be lifted at the football.

The former Premier wants 100,000 fans to be able to attend Thursday night’s season opener between Richmond and Carlton.

The Victorian Government says the currently public health advice is to cap crowds at 50 per cent.

But Mr Kennett told Neil Mitchell the time had come for life to return to normal, citing what he described as “inconsistencies” in restrictions.

“We have to get on with life,” he said.

Neil Mitchell
Football
