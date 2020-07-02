Why Joel Selwood ‘doesn’t like’ Matt Rowell comparison

Geelong great Joel Selwood has issued Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell some simple advice on 3AW Football.

“Just keep smiling,” Selwood said.

“Enjoy your footy.”

Last year’s No.1 draft pick has quickly drawn comparisons with Selwood after his brilliant start to his career as an AFL footballer.

“He’s done a helluva job right now,” Selwood said of Rowell.

“I don’t really like being compared to him.

“I walked into the footy club and I had nine All Australians around me straight away.

“I think Matty Rowell will have nine All Australian teammates around him at some stage but it’s not right now.”

Selwood joined 3AW ahead of his 300th game against Gold Coast this week.

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)