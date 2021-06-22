3AW
Why Leigh Matthews doesn’t want the AFL to introduce a 19th club

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Why Leigh Matthews doesn’t want the AFL to introduce a 19th club

AFL great Leigh Matthews says he can’t see ‘any reason’ for the league to establish a 19th club.

It comes as pressure grows on the league to introduce a Tasmanian team.

Speaking on 3AW, Matthews said he understood the “good will” surrounding Tasmania’s push.

But he said 19 clubs was too many.

“I can see no reason why you’d go to a 19th team – for any reason,” Matthews said.

“I just can’t see how going from 18 to 19 teams is going to help our competition.”

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews’ explanation

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
