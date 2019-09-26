3AW
Why Leigh Matthews is tipping Richmond on Saturday

34 mins ago
AFL great Leigh Matthews says Richmond is “significantly better” than Greater Western Sydney.

The four-time premiership coach shared his thoughts on what might happen in the grand final on Sportsday.

“I must admit, I look at the game and just think Richmond are significantly better,” Matthews said.

“Whether they play better on Saturday … that’s always the great unknown when you go into a game of footy.

“But I don’t think Haynes, Davis and Taylor are going to be out-marking Lynch and Riewoldt.”

