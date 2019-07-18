Why Leigh Matthews thinks the AFL’s finals stadium policy ‘doesn’t add up’

Coaching great Leigh Matthews says the AFL’s current finals scheduling policy doesn’t make sense.

Geelong coach Chris Scott hit back at AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, who remains resolute in scheduling upcoming Cats home finals away from GHMBA Stadium.

Speaking on Sportsday, Matthews said if the Giants are allowed to play home finals at their home ground, then Geelong should be able to as well.

“We always accept you play your finals in your home state and the MCG is where most of the finals are played in Melbourne,” he said on 3AW.

“Where this doesn’t add up is the fact that if the Giants get a home final, they can play it at (Giants Stadium) rather than at the SCG which holds 50,000 people.

“That’s where this whole ‘we’ll just go to the biggest venue in the state’ (attitude) falls over.”

