Why Lloydy is concerned about Collingwood

1 hour ago
Matthew Lloyd says Collingwood shouldn’t “lose too much sleep” over Sunday’s 66-point drubbing at the hands of West Coast.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to be concerned about.

Speaking on Sportsday, Lloydy said injuries and player unavailability were starting to hit Collingwood hard.

“The coach said ‘we had a soft underbelly’ – there’s no bigger whack from your own coach than that,” Lloyd said of Sunday’s loss.

“But where I am a bit concerned is that the injuries are mounting and there’s a tipping point.”

Lloyd said he wasn’t writing Collingwood off just yet.

But he’s not as confident about the Pies’ chances as he once was.

“Collingwood’s defence, they’re so well organised, so they’ll win plenty of games but I am concerned about them as a premiership chance now,” he said.

