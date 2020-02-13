Why Matthew Lloyd has a massive opinion of Max King

AFL great Matthew Lloyd says Max King has the potential to add 10,000 members to St Kilda’s base over the coming years.

Lloyd, who coached King for three years before he was drafted by the Saints, said the promising forward – who set tongues wagging with a four-goal performance in St Kilda’s intraclub match on Thursday – was a unique talent.

“I think Max King, as an individual, could add 10,000 members to the St Kilda Football Club over the next two to three years by what he will do and the excitement,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“That’s what he can do for St Kilda as an individual.”

While he said he “hated putting extra pressure” on young players, Lloyd said King’s talents were undeniable.

He also explained why Max was rated more highly as a junior than his twin brother Ben, who has already proven to be one of Gold Coast’s shining lights.

“Max is an even more aggressive forward,” Lloyd explained.

“He is unbelievable below his knees for a 200 centimetre player.

“He’s quick.

“He can sit on heads, but he can also stand and deliver – you can put it on his head and he’s very aggressive.

“I think that’s where he’s going to cause a lot of trouble straight away.

“He’s got the reach, like a Joe Daniher, but he’s also got an aggression in the air.

“It’s just about his body.

“He’s had so many injuries throughout his junior career.

“If his body stands up, we are going to see a very unique player.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)