Why Matthew Lloyd is expecting Joe Daniher to stay at Essendon

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says he’s expecting star forward Joe Daniher to remain at the club.

His comments come after teammate Zach Merrett said on Wednesday the key forward would take time out to decide whether to stay at Essendon or seek a trade.

Daniher was recently spotted meeting with Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley, fueling speculation he may head north to continue his career.

The 25-year-old has battled persistent injuries over the last two years, restricting him to just 11 games since 2017.

The star Bombers becomes a restricted free agent at the end of 2020.

Lloyd told 3AW Football Essendon’s asking price would make it hard for Sydney to prize him away from the Bombers.

“They’ll have to sell the farm for him,” he said.

“Sydney are willing to do it, I’m talking two picks inside the top 15.

“Essendon do not have a forward, they have Joe under contract and want to keep him.

“And that’s why I think he’ll remain at Essendon.”

