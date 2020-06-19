Why Matthew Lloyd struggled juggling his Joe Daniher coaching role

AFL great Matthew Lloyd admits he struggled juggling his media commitments with his previous coaching role at Essendon.

Lloyd was famously brought back to the Bombers to help Joe Daniher with his wayward goalkicking.

Lloyd, renowned as a straight-shooter in the media, said it presented awkward situations when Daniher wasn’t performing.

“I could not wait for that season to end,” Lloyd confessed on 3AW Football.

“Just because you’d get asked about it and you wanted to be honest.

“You’d feel the daggers on you when you walked into the footy club.”

Matthew Richardson sympathised with Lloyd’s comments.

Richardson, who does a little bit of media work for the Tigers, said he was “probably lucky” Richmond had been so successful in recent seasons, avoiding any awkward situations.

