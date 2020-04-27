Why Matthew Lloyd was ‘surprised’ by Damien Hardwick’s NRL praise

Matthew Lloyd says he was “surprised” by Damien Hardwick’s praise for the NRL on Sunday, with the Richmond coach telling the ABC he admired the “aspirational leadership” of rugby league during the coronavirus pandemic.

NRL boss Peter V’Landys boldly declared earlier this month that rugby league had locked in May 28 as its return date.

The AFL still hasn’t set a date for when it wants the season to resume.

Hardwick said he liked the “carrot” NRL bosses had given their clubs.

But Lloyd disagreed.

“I was surprised he said he admired the NRL, because of what they’ve done and the path they’ve taken,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

“He seems to me like an impatient coach.”

