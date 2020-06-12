Why Matthew Lloyd wouldn’t be concerned if he was a Richmond or Collingwood fan
Damien Hardwick and Nathan Buckley were both relatively dismissive of Thursday night’s season resumer between Richmond and Collingwood.
It was 36-all draw.
The low-scoring match has been been panned by many supporters, but Matthew Lloyd said he wouldn’t be concerned if he followed either side.
“They are two very, very good sides,” he said.
“They are that good defensively.”
Lloydy said neither club was able to break the opponent down defensively, which in turn resulted in a low-scoring affair.
