Why Matthew Lloyd wouldn’t play Harley Bennell this week

40 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Harley Bennell is seriously in the mix to make his remarkable return to footy this weekend, the Demons have confirmed.

But Matthew Lloyd said he wouldn’t play him. Yet.

“I wouldn’t play him,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“The key part of that was Simon Goodwin said he’s done everything they’ve asked over the last three weeks.

“That’s not a huge amount of time.”

Lloyd said he understood why Melbourne would be keen to get Bennell into the side.

“I know it’s tempting, because he’s exactly the player they need,” Lloyd said.

“I’d give him another two weeks.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Lloydy

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
