Why Matthew Richardson ‘could not agree more’ with Patrick Dangerfield

AFL great Matthew Richardson says he “could not agree more” with Patrick Dangerfield after the Geelong star said he’d rather play finals in front of a crowd at a neutral venue than a home final in front of nobody.

It comes as the AFL weighs up what to do with the league’s Victorian and Sydney-based clubs headed for September action.

COVID-19 means crowds in the first week of finals in Victoria and NSW are almost certainly off the table.

“As a player, if I had the option to play in front of a full house, or a home game, I’d take the crowd every day of the week,” Richo said on 3AW.

“You don’t want to run out onto an empty stadium in a final.

“I mean, they’re harder enough to get into, finals, let alone playing in front of nobody.

“I think if you took a straw poll of most players, they’d like to play in front of a crowd.”

