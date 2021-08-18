3AW
Why Matthew Richardson ‘could not agree more’ with Patrick Dangerfield

3 hours ago
AFL great Matthew Richardson says he “could not agree more” with Patrick Dangerfield after the Geelong star said he’d rather play finals in front of a crowd at a neutral venue than a home final in front of nobody.

It comes as the AFL weighs up what to do with the league’s Victorian and Sydney-based clubs headed for September action.

COVID-19 means crowds in the first week of finals in Victoria and NSW are almost certainly off the table.

“As a player, if I had the option to play in front of a full house, or a home game, I’d take the crowd every day of the week,” Richo said on 3AW.

“You don’t want to run out onto an empty stadium in a final.

“I mean, they’re harder enough to get into, finals, let alone playing in front of nobody.

“I think if you took a straw poll of most players, they’d like to play in front of a crowd.”

