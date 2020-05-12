Why Max Gawn isn’t expecting to see unfit players when the AFL season resumes

Melbourne captain Max Gawn says he’s not expecting to see his teammates and opposition out-of-shape when the AFL season resumes.

He says most would have done too much work, if anything, during their time in isolation.

“I’d say the majority of people are relatively fit already,” Gawn told Neil Mitchell when quizzed about the prospect of returning to full-time training next week.

“We’ve had eight weeks of isolation and professional athletes, when they’re not allowed to do anything, tend to over-train, so I’m presuming that’s what’s probably happened.”

Gawn told 3AW Mornings he’d been doing a lot of training on his bike, as well as running with new teammate Adam Tomlinson.

“Which was a bad decision, Neil, because he’s the best runner at the club,” the ruckman said.

“So I’ve actually been running by myself, really.”

Neil Mitchell got Gawn on the line after hearing Demons players had been ringing members, apropos of nothing, to see how they were coping with recent events.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)