Why Max King ‘might have to give Lloydy a call’

St Kilda young gun Max King has set tongues wagging in the AFL world this year with his unique skill set for 202-centimetre key forward.

But there’s one area of his game he admits needs a bit more work.

King, who is the latest nominee for the NAB Rising Star award, told Sportsday he was hoping to improve his accuracy while kicking at goal.

That’s impressive enough in itself, given he’s kicked 18.8 in his first AFL season.

“It’s definitely something that I am chipping away at each week,” King said on 3AW.

“I probably haven’t nailed it this year, but I’m hoping to keep getting better at it.”

3AW Football’s Matthew Lloyd used to coach King at junior level and the St Kilda forward said he may seek some advice from the former Essendon sharpshooter.

“I might have to give Lloydy a call soon because he definitely knows what he is talking about,” King said.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)