Why Melbourne can’t complain about ‘inevitable’ paint bombing in Hosier Lane

Tom Elliott says Melbourne has nobody else to blame but itself for the weekend’s paint bombing in Hosier Lane.

Many Melburnians, including Lord Mayor Sally Capp, have voiced their anger after a mob filmed themselves spraying paint across the walls.

But Tom Elliott said it was hypocritical to complain.

“We tolerate graffiti in this city,” the 3AW Drive host.

“We call it street art.

“We allow so-called street artists – I just call them all vandals – to go and do what they want.

“We can’t complain when some just rock up and paint over everything.

“It’s not vandalism because we’ve been tolerating it for so long.

“Either we clean it up, or we just accept that whatever is painted there.”

