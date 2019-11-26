Why Nathan Jones never considered leaving Melbourne

Melbourne veteran Nathan Jones says he never contemplated playing for a rival club as he waited on a contract offer from the Demons.

The midfielder, who play on again next year, says he’s confident Melbourne can return to finals after a shocking 2019 season.

“I think the club is in a great position to bounce back,” Jones told 3AW Mornings.

And he wants to be around if and when that happens.

“I never looked beyond Melbourne,” he said.

“At 31 right now, I’ve invested so much time and so much effort into where we’ve come from across my career.

“Obviously, I haven’t been super successful but ridden out a pretty bleak period.”

