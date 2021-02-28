3AW
Why Neil Mitchell thinks workers returning to the CBD this week will be ‘shocked’

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell says Melbourne is looking “sad”, and workers returning to the CBD this will be “shocked by what they see”.

“Shops are closed, streets are dirty, streets are smelly, graffiti everywhere,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The city is in trouble.”

Neil Mitchell is seeking ideas to revive the CBD.

Major Brendan Nottle from the Salvation Army says campaign to bring people to the city would make a big difference.

“I think the small business owners are heroes,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We need to do everything we can to help them. There’s been a lot of negative talk about the city, and rightly, so, but I think it’s time to turn that around.

“I think we need to just get out there … and actually encourage people to come back into the city.”

Managing director of Clement Stone Town Planners, Bill Kusznirczuk, says cleaning up the CBD must be a priority.

“It’s the cleaning of public toilets, the graffiti, the messy food bins … all of those things need to be carefully attended to and the reason why is that’s what’s going to build trust,” he said.

“We need to restore that spirit of community against the culture of suspicion and fear.”

