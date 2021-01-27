Why North Melbourne is holding high hopes for Jaidyn Stephenson

North Melbourne coach David Noble is holding high hopes about the impact Jaidyn Stephenson can make at the club this year.

The former Rising Star winner joined the Roos via Collingwood at the end of last season.

“We’ve certainly had some really honest and open discussions about what he needs to do in his game, how he wants to be coached and the output we are going to need from him in a variety of roles,” Noble said on 3AW.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)