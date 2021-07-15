Why Richmond’s chief is ‘optimistic’ about the latest AFL chaos

Richmond chief Brendon Gale says he’s optimistic the Tigers will handle the sudden upheaval of the AFL season.

Richmond’s clash with Brisbane has been moved suddenly from the MCG to Queensland, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

The Tigers have lost four on the trot and look in serious danger of missing the finals, a year after winning the premiership.

But Gale’s hoping it may reignite their season.

“We’re a club that responds well to these situations,” he said on 3AW.

“We’ve done that well over the past 18 months and we’re going to need to, because we aren’t at our best.”

Press PLAY below to hear what he means

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)