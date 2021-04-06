Why Sam Walsh was slightly late to his Sportsday interview!

He’s fast-becoming one of the best midfielders in the AFL, but that hasn’t seen Sam Walsh let off the hook when it comes to doing his bit at home!

The Carlton young gun missed a phone call to two from Sportsday ahead of his interview on Tuesday night.

Walsh said he was busy whipping up dinner for housemate and teammate Matt Kennedy, who turns 24 today.

“Sorry for the late pick-up!” Walsh said on 3AW.

Things quickly straightened up, with Walsh discussing the Blues’ big win over Fremantle on Sunday and upcoming clash with the Gold Coast Suns.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)