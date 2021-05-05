Why Stuart Dew has no issue with naming his team on Thursday

AFL clubs are supposedly the reason the league persisted with not naming the teams on a Thursday night this year, but the Gold Coast Suns evidently weren’t one of the clubs pushing for it.

Coach Stuart Dew told 3AW he had no issue releasing the Suns’ line-up on a Thursday each week.

“I don’t mind the Thursday night thing,” he said.

“Generally, by and large, we’ve done our main session on a Wednesday.

“Most of the time we are pretty much finalised, unless you want to see how somebody has pulled up, but pretty much by Thursday you do know.

“It wouldn’t faze us, at all.”

