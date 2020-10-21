3AW
Why the AFL grand final could be delayed

3 hours ago
This would be very 2020!

The AFL grand final at The Gabba could be delayed.

There is lightning forecast for Brisbane on Saturday night.

Under league rules, the game would be delayed for an hour if there were lightning strikes recorded within 10 kilometres of the ground.

Livio Regano from the Bureau of Meteorology in Brisbane said the AFL couldn’t have picked a “worse time” for the grand final to start.

“Statistically, the time of the match is a very good time the storm will go through, in fact that’s when we tend get them,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There is a 30 per cent chance a storm will roll through, however, if we get one, it will be short-lived.

“These storms are capable of producing lightning.”

