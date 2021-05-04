Why the AFL umpires coach has suddenly quit the role

AFL umpires coach Hayden Kennedy has quit the role, effective immediately, just seven rounds into the season.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure broke the news on Tuesday.

Kennedy, one of the AFL’s most decorated umpires, had been in the role since 2013.

“He has just told some of the umpires at training,” McClure said at the start of Tuesday night’s edition of Sportsday on 3AW.

McClure said it was unclear exactly why Kennedy was stepping aside, but there had been “growing friction” between senior AFL umpires and AFL football operations in recent years.

“Specifically (with) Steve Hocking,” he explained.

“Steve, as we know, has been an agent of change and the last few weeks has been a successful agent of change with the rules.

“But that has come at the expense of some of his relationships in the umpiring department.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)