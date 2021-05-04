3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why the AFL umpires coach has suddenly quit the role

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Why the AFL umpires coach has suddenly quit the role

AFL umpires coach Hayden Kennedy has quit the role, effective immediately, just seven rounds into the season.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure broke the news on Tuesday.

Kennedy, one of the AFL’s most decorated umpires, had been in the role since 2013.

“He has just told some of the umpires at training,” McClure said at the start of Tuesday night’s edition of Sportsday on 3AW.

McClure said it was unclear exactly why Kennedy was stepping aside, but there had been “growing friction” between senior AFL umpires and AFL football operations in recent years.

“Specifically (with) Steve Hocking,” he explained.

“Steve, as we know, has been an agent of change and the last few weeks has been a successful agent of change with the rules.

“But that has come at the expense of some of his relationships in the umpiring department.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sam McClure share exclusive details

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332