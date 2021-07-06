3AW
Why the number of women freezing their eggs has skyrocketed since the pandemic began

9 seconds ago
3AW Breakfast
The number of Australian women freezing their eggs has surged since the pandemic began.

At one Melbourne fertility clinic, the number of eggs frozen in the final quarter of 2020 was up by 119 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Melbourne fertility specialist, Dr Lynnn Burmeister, says she thinks the combination of limited dating opportunities, and lots of down time, explains the surge in interest.

“I think what happened is everyone was locked down last year and they couldn’t date, they couldn’t go out and meet guys,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“I think they sort of realised what was important to them in life and maybe getting those eggs in the bank was more important for them than other things in life.”

Dr Burmeister says she’s also seeing younger women freezing their eggs.

“I’m seeing them between 30 and 35 … I think they’re starting to realise at that age that their eggs will start to decline,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about why the pandemic has led to skyrocketing demand for egg freezing

