Why the Tigers hold no fear for Brisbane, despite unwanted record

It’s the longest active winning streak in the AFL, but Richmond’s recent dominance over Brisbane holds no fears for Brisbane young gun Hugh McCluggage heading into Friday night’s qualifying final.

The Tigers have won their past 15 games against the Lions, the biggest run of consecutive wins over a club in the league right now.

McCluggage said the Lions would go into the game confident, regardless.

“We feel like we’re in a lot better position, as a team, to attack this finals series,” he told 3AW.

“They’re obviously a great side and they’ve had the wood over us.

“You can’t hide from that.

“But there’s been a lot of teams that had form over us.

“Since I’ve been here, we hadn’t beaten the Cats, or Swans, or any of those teams for quite some time and we’ve managed to tick those boxes.

“We’ve got to beat them some time, hopefully it’s this weekend.”

(Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)