Why the Western Bulldogs won’t change their name back to Footscray

Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon admits he’s considered reverting the club’s name to Footscray.

But he says it won’t be happening.

Speaking on Sportsday, Gordon said the club had found the right compromise with honouring its past and looking forward to the future.

“I have considered changing it back, and I elected not to do it,” Gordon said on 3AW.

“I supported David (Smorgon)’s initiative and leadership at the time and I still do, for these reasons…

“We played as Footscray in the VFL and we’re still playing as Footscray in the VFL and we’ve won a couple of flags since we put a team back in there.

“But we now play in Ballarat and represent the broader western region of Melbourne.

“We want people who live in Altona and Wyndham and Tarneit and Sunshine to feel just as much sense of ownership.”

