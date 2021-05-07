3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why there’s been a ‘dramatic’ surge in demand for ambulances in Victoria

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why there’s been a ‘dramatic’ surge in demand for ambulances in Victoria

The head of Ambulance Victoria says there’s no doubt the increase in demand for ambulances post-lockdown has been “dramatic”.

The state government has announced a $759 million boost to ambulance and hospital services, as ambulance wait times blow out to their worst level since 2015.

Ambulance response times are getting slower, emergency departments are getting busier, and waits for surgery are getting longer, the latest state health data reveals.

Tony Walker told Tom Elliott it was undoubtedly a concern.

Press PLAY below to hear his insight on what’s happening

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332