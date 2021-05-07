Why there’s been a ‘dramatic’ surge in demand for ambulances in Victoria

The head of Ambulance Victoria says there’s no doubt the increase in demand for ambulances post-lockdown has been “dramatic”.

The state government has announced a $759 million boost to ambulance and hospital services, as ambulance wait times blow out to their worst level since 2015.

Ambulance response times are getting slower, emergency departments are getting busier, and waits for surgery are getting longer, the latest state health data reveals.

Tony Walker told Tom Elliott it was undoubtedly a concern.

