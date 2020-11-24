Why this AFL hopeful is feeling ‘fortunate’ heading into the draft

Highly-touted AFL prospect Will Phillips was kind enough to take a moment away from his geography exam study to speak with 3AW on Tuesday night!

We just hope he isn’t taking too much study advice from the Sportsday boys.

Phillips, who is widely tipped to be taken early in the upcoming draft, told 3AW he was feeling “really fortunate” that he was able to put his hand up for selection with a strong season in 2019.

There is a lot of uncertainty about how the draft will unfold, given the lack of footy played this year.

Phillips was asked which club he’d like to be selected by.

“I can’t say that, guys!” he told Sam McClure and Shane McInnes.

