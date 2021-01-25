Why this Brisbane defender isn’t worried about losing 2020’s home ground advantages

The Brisbane Lions could be forgiven for getting used to playing every match at home after the bulk of last AFL season was played in Queensland due to COVID-19.

But Harris Andrews has told Sportsday he can’t wait to return to opposition grounds in 2021.

He doesn’t see it as a disadvantage.

“I really enjoy the fact that we get the opportunity that we get to go to Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth,” Andrews told Sportsday.

“It’s a really good team-bonding exercise, I reckon.”

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)