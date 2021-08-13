Why this has been the ‘most rewarding’ week for a COVID vaccine nurse

Australia has administered 206,000 vaccines a per day over the past week, putting the country on track to reach 70 per cent fully vaccinated by November 11 and 80 per cent vaccinated by December 1.

Kathy, a nurse working at a COVID vaccine clinic, says this week has been the “most rewarding” work week since the rollout began.

She estimates “at least two-thirds more booths” for AstraZeneca have been open at the vaccination hub she works at this week, compared to previous weeks.

“A huge shout out to all of our youngsters, our 18 to 39-year-olds that have queued up patiently for their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine,” she said.

“They come in so well researched … they’re ready for a really good discussion and they’re really community-centred in their decision-making.”

