Why this leading epidemiologist is becoming ‘quite concerned’ about hotel quarantine

Australia must start quarantining as many returned travellers as possible outside major cities, according to a prominent epidemiologist.

It comes after another hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Professor Tony Blakely, from the University of Melbourne, told 3AW Breakfast the recent cases were “quite a concern”.

He said risks needed to be mitigated, starting with quarantine in rural areas.

“As much as we can,” Professor Blakely said.

“We also need to be realistic because we’re not going to suddenly set up heaps of rural places and be able to ship everybody out there.

“What we do want to do is send the people there who come from the countries with the highest virus loads so that they’re in the best possible places.”

