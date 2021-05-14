3AW
Why Tim Lane was concerned by the latest fixture announcement

2 hours ago
Saturday afternoon football in Melbourne is clearly on the nose with the AFL, according to veteran broadcaster Tim Lane.

It comes after the AFL unveiled the fixture for rounds 13, 14 and 15.

The matches fixtured on Saturday afternoon in those rounds are Fremantle and Gold Coast in Perth, Gold Coast and Port Adelaide in Queensland and North Melbourne and the Gold Coast in Tasmania.

Tim Lane said the traditional prized timeslot, undoubtedly the most lucrative in radio, appeared under threat.

“But this isn’t just about radio,” Tim Lane said.

Press PLAY below to hear his editorial

