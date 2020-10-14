3AW
Why Tom Elliott found the Premier’s latest advice just a tad contradictory

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says Victorians would be forgiven for finding the government’s latest advice a tad contradictory.

Daniel Andrews pleaded with Victorians to be “honest” with contact tracers after it was revealed the truck driver responsible for taking COVID-19 to Kilmore had also visited Shepparton, yet failed to alert authorities.

There are now three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Shepparton as a result.

The Premier said Victorians were relying on honesty in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Which is fine, but look at the example being set by the government,” Tom Elliott pointed out.

“During the hotel inquiry, senior politicians and bureaucrats kept saying – ‘I can’t recall, I don’t remember, that wasn’t my decision’ – that wasn’t being honest.

“As usual, the government says ‘do as I say, not as I do’.

“I’ve never seen more dishonesty in my life than as at that hotel quarantine inquiry.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Tom Elliott

