Why Tom Elliott wasn’t a fan of Sydney Stack’s embrace with Eddie Betts

Tom Elliott says Sydney Stack made a blue by “celebrating” with Eddie Betts after the Adelaide star kicked a goal of the year contender on Thursday night.

He says it was a bad look, given the game had not finished.

“Sydney Stack should have waited until the game was over,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“His timing was terrible.

“Four minutes later? Absolutely, shake your opponent’s hand and say well done, great goal, see you next time.

“While the game is still on? No way.”

He spoke with Jimmy Bartel about the matter.

The 3AW Football expert said the football world “took itself a little too seriously” sometimes and he had no problem with it.

