Why Tom Elliott won’t be planning a Queensland holiday any time soon

Tom Elliott has welcomed news Queensland will be allowing Victorians back into the state from December 1.

But he isn’t planning on flying north for a holiday any time soon.

Victorians are being lured to places like Noosa and the Gold Coast over summer after what’s been a tough and harsh winter locked down in Melbourne.

But after last summer was tragically ruined by bushfire and recent months crippled by COVID-19, the 3AW Drive host said he was going to spend as much time in Victoria as possible.

“I’ve sort of made a little commitment to myself – we are going to take our next couple of holidays right here in Victoria,” Tom Elliott said on Wednesday.

“We’re not going to go to other parts of Australia.

“We might have to visit relatives, or whatever, but when we have a holiday, it’s going to be local because I think we really need to get this state going again.

“This state was the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

