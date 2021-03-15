Why traffic is worse than ever on Punt Road, but freeways are less congested

While traffic on Melbourne’s major freeways is lighter than it was pre-pandemic, Punt Road has become more congested.

New data from mapping company HERE Technologies reveals motorists now spend an average of two extra minutes on a portion of Punt Road in Melbourne’s inner-north.

Chair of Public Transport at Monash University’s Faculty of Engineering, Professor Graham Currie, says freeways service the CBD, which is still operating below capacity, while arterial roads, which service inner-suburbs, are packed.

He expects congestion to get worse.

“We’re still not at full activity,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s been a shift, which will be very long-term, from public transport to driving.

“We are facing some real challenges in inner Melbourne.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps