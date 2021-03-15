3AW
Why traffic is worse than ever on Punt Road, but freeways are less congested

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Why traffic is worse than ever on Punt Road, but freeways are less congested

While traffic on Melbourne’s major freeways is lighter than it was pre-pandemic, Punt Road has become more congested.

New data from mapping company HERE Technologies reveals motorists now spend an average of two extra minutes on a portion of Punt Road in Melbourne’s inner-north.

Chair of Public Transport at Monash University’s Faculty of Engineering, Professor Graham Currie, says freeways service the CBD, which is still operating below capacity, while arterial roads, which service inner-suburbs, are packed.

He expects congestion to get worse.

“We’re still not at full activity,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There’s been a shift, which will be very long-term, from public transport to driving.

“We are facing some real challenges in inner Melbourne.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps

 

Ross and Russel
News
