Why traffic is worse than ever on Punt Road, but freeways are less congested
While traffic on Melbourne’s major freeways is lighter than it was pre-pandemic, Punt Road has become more congested.
New data from mapping company HERE Technologies reveals motorists now spend an average of two extra minutes on a portion of Punt Road in Melbourne’s inner-north.
Chair of Public Transport at Monash University’s Faculty of Engineering, Professor Graham Currie, says freeways service the CBD, which is still operating below capacity, while arterial roads, which service inner-suburbs, are packed.
He expects congestion to get worse.
“We’re still not at full activity,” he told Ross and Russel.
“There’s been a shift, which will be very long-term, from public transport to driving.
“We are facing some real challenges in inner Melbourne.”
Press PLAY below for more.
Image: Google Maps