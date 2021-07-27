Why vaccine lotteries would all but certainly increase jab uptake

An adviser to the World Health Organisation on vaccine uptake says there’s no doubt vaccine lotteries work.

The Grattan Institute says Australia should conduct a lottery with 10 $1 million prizes up for grabs every week for vaccinated Australians.

Julie Leask, Public Health Professor at Sydney University, told 3AW it would certainly encourage uptake.

“There’s been studies on this,” she said.

“Incentives can be an effective way of tipping some people over the line, who are a bit on the fence, or just haven’t got around to it.

“It’s a good reminder, as well, because it gets advertised.”

Picture by Getty iStock